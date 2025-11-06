AEW Star Darby Allin Details First Reaction Upon Climbing Mt. Everest

Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is known for pushing his body to it's limits, and is often compared to Jeff Hardy, who did similar things throughout his career. In a true test of his physical and mental capabilities, Allin made the dangerous trek up Mount Everest earlier this year, and has since been opening up about the journey in interviews. Sitting down for an interview on "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," Allin expressed that climbing Everest was a spiritual journey for him, and was asked when he felt the most fulfilled.

"It's when I got to the summit, because when I was climbing – [on the] day of [climbing from] camp 4 to the summit, day of the actual summit – there was this gnarly line; we didn't move for an hour," he recalled. "I see people running out of oxygen. I see people [whose] adrenaline stops and they start to freeze, and they're like 'Yo, screw this!' Like, 'I'm not gonna die on this mountain.' Because you start to see people, like, convulsing on the mountain."

The former TNT Champion then noted that he started to doubt whether he could finish the climb, especially since he gave everyone his word that he'd make it to the top. He then explained that there's a concept called 'summit fever,' where a mountain climber ends up pushing themselves to the top even if they'll die trying.

"I fully had that! Like, there was nothing nobody could tell me to turn around at that point," he claimed. "I stuck with it, made it to the summit, I started crying and was like: man, like, I did it."