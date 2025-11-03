AEW's Tony Khan Shares Reaction To Darby Allin Deciding To Climb Mt. Everest

Earlier this year, AEW star Darby Allin performed the rare feat of climbing the tallest mountain in the world, Mt. Everest. In interviews since, Allin has emphasized the fact that AEW President and co-owner Tony Khan had no problem allowing Allin to take time off to attempt the dangerous task. Khan was asked to comment on Allin's excursion while appearing on "Busted Open Radio," and the executive shared his initial reaction to seeing Allin waving a literal AEW flag at the top of the mountain.

"It means the world," Khan said. "He was so determined and he had this goal to go to Mt. Everest, and I have always thought Darby was the ultimate team player before he left, and then the first time I saw him when he had come down from the mountain, it was like the greatest team player had somehow found another gear. It was like he went from being a 10 to an 11, when it came to selflessness and his attitude."

Khan continued praising Allin, sharing that the wrestler seemed to have a renewed focus following his climb. After returning from Everest in July, Allin jumped right back into his feud against Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, leading to Allin finally picking up a singles victory over Moxley at AEW WrestleDream in October.

Allin has been a key figure within AEW for most of the company's history. He made his debut for the promotion at the second AEW show, Fyter Fest, in June 2019. Eventually becoming known as one of the "Four Pillars of AEW," Allin has held the TNT Championship twice and served as one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Sting in 2024.

