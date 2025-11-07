AEW's Jeff Jarrett 'Couldn't Be More Proud' Of This TNA Star

One of TNA's biggest success stories in 2025 is Mike Santana, who finally captured the TNA World Championship from "WWE NXT" star Trick Williams at the company's biggest event of the year, Bound for Glory. Santana, who was originally in TNA from 2017 to 2019 as a part of LAX alongside AAA Hall of Famer Konnan, had a long journey to the title, which included a run in AEW, something former TNA star and current AEW talent Jeff Jarrett acknowledged on his "My World" podcast.

Jarrett said that Konnan walking Santana out to the ring before the match at Bound for Glory was "really, really cool," and recalled working with LAX back when he was still in TNA.

"When I saw those guys on camera and their work and... their whole vibe, I instantly became a fan of [Santana], and I knew he was going places, no doubt," Jarrett said. "Then, when I saw him in AEW in the early days, it didn't surprise me at all. I said, 'This guy is mega talented, mega charisma.' He's had a challenging walk through the years and we've stayed in contact. We'll send each other messages, so from a personal level, I could not be more proud of the guy. In that 'p' word that is at the top of anyone's success list, he has persevered. So, hats off to that... young man."

Jarrett said that if he saw Santana now, he'd shake his hand, give him a hug, and tell him that the hard work starts now. Since winning the gold at Bound for Glory, Santana has competed at two independent shows, as TNA has not yet held any new tapings.

