WWE Star Natalya's Romance With Tyson Kidd Has Always Been About Wrestling

Fans of E! Network reality series "Total Divas" saw TJ Wilson (the former Tyson Kidd in WWE) and former WWE Divas Champion Natalya get married on the very first season of the show in 2013, but not many fans really know the couple's vast history, both in the ring and outside of it. Natalya has been open about their love story, a lengthy one, on "Total Divas" and beyond, as the pair have known each other since they were 12 years old and began dating back in 2001.

While promoting her new memoir, "The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE," "The Low Key Legend" has spoken even more about her relationship with Wilson, now a WWE producer. She gushed about how they came to be to "The Wrestling Classic." While many may think it was her family, like her legendary grandfather, Stu Hart or her uncle, Bret Hart, to train her, and while they did had some influence, Natalya said it was actually her future husband to get her in the ring.

"That's how I fell in love with TJ, truthfully, is that he wanted to wrestle with me," she explained. "TJ was the person that told me to get into wrestling. He said, 'You should try it.' And then, he was so good, I learned how to wrestle from him. He really wanted to coach me and train me and teach me."