WWE Star Natalya's Romance With Tyson Kidd Has Always Been About Wrestling
Fans of E! Network reality series "Total Divas" saw TJ Wilson (the former Tyson Kidd in WWE) and former WWE Divas Champion Natalya get married on the very first season of the show in 2013, but not many fans really know the couple's vast history, both in the ring and outside of it. Natalya has been open about their love story, a lengthy one, on "Total Divas" and beyond, as the pair have known each other since they were 12 years old and began dating back in 2001.
While promoting her new memoir, "The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE," "The Low Key Legend" has spoken even more about her relationship with Wilson, now a WWE producer. She gushed about how they came to be to "The Wrestling Classic." While many may think it was her family, like her legendary grandfather, Stu Hart or her uncle, Bret Hart, to train her, and while they did had some influence, Natalya said it was actually her future husband to get her in the ring.
"That's how I fell in love with TJ, truthfully, is that he wanted to wrestle with me," she explained. "TJ was the person that told me to get into wrestling. He said, 'You should try it.' And then, he was so good, I learned how to wrestle from him. He really wanted to coach me and train me and teach me."
From Training Partners to Husband & Wife
Wilson started training in Natalya's grandfather's Dungeon in Calgary, Alberta, Canada in the early 90s. While it was Ross and Bruce Hart to run the Dungeon while both "Nattie" and Wilson were training, the pair worked most closely alongside one another. Natalya spoke about the first wrestling move she ever learned, a dragonrana, and how her future husband would help her, though he often ended up bruised during their training.
"What a dragonrana is... you do a front flip onto the person's shoulders and then you do a back flip where their head goes into the turnbuckle," Natalya explained. "That was one of the first moves I ever learned and I swear I gave TJ five black eyes trying to learn that move. Every time I would hit TJ by accident in the face, I'd like do this somersault and land on him, I knew it would knock the wind out of him, but like he kept going, 'Just keep going! You can do it! You can do it!' ...I knew then that it was true love because he didn't care that I was like, giving him black eyes landing on him the wrong way, he just wanted me to succeed."
The former SmackDown Women's Champion called her husband her biggest ally and supporter, in addition to her best friend. She said he is the most stable, consistent and steady person she has ever met in her life.
