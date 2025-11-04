WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Was Reportedly 'A Ghost Town Backstage'

Typically speaking, backstage at a pro wrestling event is among the busiest places to be during the week. Not only are there dozens upon dozens of wrestlers in the area, but there are announcers, interviewers, producers, writers, executives, and various production staff also there, likely meaning there's upwards of a hundred people backstage during a wrestling show. As such, it would leave it highly unlikely for any backstage environment to be described as a "ghost town."

And yet, that appears to have been the case this past Saturday for WWE's latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Fightful Select reports that word coming out of the show was that the backstage area was, in fact, described as being a "ghost town." The reason for this is because WWE chose not to bring in many people for the show, thus preventing the normal influx of personnel backstage.

While no reason was given for why WWE decided have so few people backstage compared to other shows, it would seem to line up with the overall lack of talent featured on Saturday Night's Main Event. The special contained only four matches, down from the average of five usually featured on WWE PLE's/specials, while the matches themselves featured a combined total of nine wrestlers, an unusually low amount for a WWE show.

In another rare occurrence, no run-ins or angles that would've involved additional talents took place. The only non-wrestling related moment on the show wound up being John Cena's pre-taped video announcing the "Last Time is Now" tournament, where the winner will get to face him in his final wrestling match at next month's Saturday Night's Main Event.