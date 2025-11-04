AEW's Brian Cage Announces He'll Undergo Another Knee Surgery

Former ROH World Television Champion Brian Cage has been on the sidelines for nearly eight months after completely tearing his quad tendon at an OWA event. Weeks into his rehabilitation for this injury, Cage then took the opportunity to address a lingering right knee issue, which led to a knee replacement surgery. Unfortunately, Cage still felt something was off about his right knee; as a result, Cage has revealed the need for another procedure.

"There's an implant in my knee that looks like it may not be attached; it didn't grow into the bone. There's also what could be going on is a much smaller situation. Either way, they have to cut my knee open and go in there and plan for the worst and hope for the best," Cage said in an Instagram video.

According to Cage, he was backstage at last month's AEW WrestleDream event with the intention of being medically cleared to return at AEW Full Gear on November 22. Instead, "The Machine" will now undergo another surgery next week following the discovery of an unidentified issue in his right knee. Regarding the timeline for his in-ring resurgence afterward, Cage noted that it is currently up in the air.

"There's a big unknown as far as when I'll return now because it depends on what they're gonna have to do when they get in there," he said. "Unfortunately, I won't be awake for that process, so I'll find out when I get up. I'll come back from the surgery. Obviously it's gonna be back to the grind I'm going to do. If I thought I was working hard before, I'm gonna work even harder. That's where we're at guys."

Prior to his quad injury, Cage and his tag partner Lance Archer seemed to be in line for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Bryan Keith and Big Bill later took their place and unsuccessfully challenged The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Dynasty.