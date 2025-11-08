David Otunga Recalls Last-Minute Changes To Controversial WWE SummerSlam 2010 Match

Over the years, multiple WWE stars have shared their opinion on the infamous 7-on-7 Elimination Match between Team WWE and The Nexus at SummerSlam 2010, which concluded with John Cena beating the odds and overcoming the group of young talent. The decision to have Team WWE emerge victorious was controversial, as many fans believed The Nexus needed the win to further solidify themselves as the hottest faction in the company. Instead, the group lost all of its momentum in the months that followed, and during a recent interview with "Muscle Memory," former Nexus member David Otunga shared his perspective of the events that transpired 15 years ago at SummerSlam.

"I found out not too long before we went out for the match. And so all day it had been us going over and then by the time it came down to go over the match one last time and just really talk about how things were going to go, the finish had changed. And obviously none of us were happy about that," Otunga explained. "One rumor floating around was that Vince [McMahon] decided he wanted to send the people home happy. Yeah, maybe. But also the Nexus was Vince's creation, his baby. Like we were his pack of wild dogs out there and I mean, we know Cena asked to go over or however that went ... So this is not a rumor. I was there. I lived this. I was tag partners with John Cena. Great guy. But we are telling you the truth."

Otunga also admitted that there was awkward tension between The Nexus and Cena following the match, stating that the 17-time World Champion was the main reason a documentary about the faction didn't release, and also why the group never returned on television.

