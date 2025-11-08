Former WWE Star Tommy Dreamer Identifies Iconic ECW Promo As His Favorite Of All Time

Over the course of its history, professional wrestling has been fortunate enough to witness many a great promo. And while there's no shortage of them out there, some promos have stood out even more than the rest, like Dusty Rhodes' "Hard Times" promo in the 80s, Hulk Hogan's heel turn speech when he joined the nWo at Bash at the Beach 1996, CM Punk's "Pipebomb" promo in the summer of 2011; the list goes on. Those are just some of the promos in wrestling history that fans will argue are among the best, if not the best, to ever grace a pro wrestling TV show.

But for one Tommy Dreamer, the answer is none of the above. Instead, Dreamer revealed on last Wednesday's "Busted Open Radio" that the greatest promo he ever heard wasn't at a major wrestling event or TV show. Instead, it was a promo that took place in the most unlikely of places, and has since gone on to become one of the more iconic promo's in ECW history.

"Mick Foley's heel turn," Dreamer said. "His promo...Cause I watched it live, and that was there, and it was just, it was literally in somebody's basement. And how he turned and how, like, it was so real and, you know, yes, he's directing it at me. But it was just, it was bigger. It was a bigger statement upon the industry. And if you go back and you listen to that promo now, it holds a lot of merit. It really and truly does."

Taking place in the fall of 1995, the promo Foley cut not only kicked off a feud with former ally Dreamer, but was also the beginning of Foley's anti-hardcore ECW crusade, which would take up the rest of his time in ECW until signing with WWE in early 1996.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription