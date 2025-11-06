Tony Khan Announces Major Change To AEW Dynamite Tonight, Women's Blood & Guts Match

The November 5 episode of "AEW Dynamite" is just moments away, and AEW President Tony Khan has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce a major change to both tonight's card, and the women's Blood and Guts match that will be taking place next week.

Khan confirmed that following Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata's loss to The Sisters of Sin on the October 29 episode of "Dynamite," Aminata was not at 100%. However, she still wanted to compete, and was scheduled to face Megan Bayne tonight in a bout that would help determine who will have the advantage in the Blood and Guts match. That match is no longer happening and Aminata has been pulled from the Blood and Guts match entirely as she has not been medically cleared to compete, with the AEW doctors believing Aminata taking part in Blood and Guts is too much of a risk.

In her place, Khan announced that Mina Shirakawa will be taking Aminata's place in both the match against Bayne and in the Blood and Guts match next week. On top of this, Shirakawa's tag team partner, former AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, will be on commentary for the match between Shirakawa and Bayne in what will be her first appearance in AEW since her loss to Kris Statlander at AEW WrestleDream on October 18.

It has not been confirmed as to what type of injury Aminata has picked up or how long she will be out of action for. With that said, she did mention in one of her recent vlogs that she had suffered a minor knee injury in September, which kept her out of the ring for just under a month, and in a vlog that was made after the October 29 episode of "Dynamite," Aminata noted that she had a stiff neck following the loss to Skye Blue and Julia Hart.