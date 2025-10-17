Queen Aminata Says She Hurt Knee 'A Little' As AEW In-Ring Absence Approaches A Month

Queen Aminata has quickly become a fan-favorite in AEW, but she hasn't been seen in action in the ring since the Eight Woman Tag Team Tornado Tailgate Brawl ahead of AEW All Out Toronto on September 20. Aminata took to her YouTube channel and offered a possible explanation for her absence in a vlog titled "Jacksonville, Food, violence and House renovations." In the vlog, Aminata is seen backstage at an AEW taping and talks to the camera as she's rushing to do a pre-taped segment.

"So, I have to rush, but I can't really run today, because when I came in, I was rolling around the ring and I hurt my knee a little," she said. In another scene of the vlog, Aminata heads from the hotel room to the airport and comments on how sore her knee is before the video then cut back to her home.

"Work never ends. I got home and I was so tired and my knee was super sore and swollen, but I'm happy because my contractor had started my kitchen before I got there," Aminata explained, showing fans the kitchen renovations in progress.

Aminata backed up Jamie Hayter on the September 27 episode of "AEW Collision" against the Triangle of Madness. While she didn't get too physical, Aminata did hit a whip to Skye Blue. Both Hayter and Aminata have had their fair share of issues with Thekla, Blue, and Julia Hart. On the episode, Hayter, with Aminata at her side, challenged the heels to the first-ever women's Blood & Guts match, which is set to take place on November 12 from Greensboro, North Carolina.

