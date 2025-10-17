AEW's Tony Khan Comments On Potentially Running Blood & Guts Matches For Both Genders

On November 12, AEW will return to Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2025 iteration of "AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts." So far, no matches have been announced for the television special, though a challenge for a Women's Blood and Guts match has been thrown out by Jamie Hayter.

During the AEW WrestleDream media call, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the possibility of running two Blood and Guts bouts this year. "There are some rivalries in the AEW men's locker room that are really bubbling, and getting very interesting," Khan said. "I know there are forces clamoring to participate in the Blood and Guts match, but I also know that the women's locker room is the most intense and the most competitive scene that we've ever had in AEW's women's wrestling. We are absolutely, I believe, heading towards where both the women wrestlers and the men's wrestlers will be settling issues in Blood and Guts. Without committing exactly who and when and where and what, I think we are building towards those things.

"Our women's locker room has already put out a challenge," he continued, "and I am very responsive and excited about that. So yes, I do think that is something that we could aspire to is having Blood and Guts, men's and women's matches..."

For months, Hayter and Queen Aminata have found themselves entangled in a feud with the Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue), so intensely that Hayter believed the only way to settle it was inside the cage of Blood and Guts. Before that becomes a real possibility, the former AEW Women's Champion will take on Thekla in a singles match at AEW WrestleDream on October 18.

The most recent Blood and Guts match took shape at the titular event in July 2024, with Team AEW, led by Swerve Strickland, defeating The Elite.