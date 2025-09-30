AEW Sets Date For Return Of Blood & Guts On Dynamite, Same Night As Local GWAR Concert

One of All Elite Wrestling's most violent stipulations is making its return later on this year as the company has officially announced the return of Blood and Guts. AEW's annual TV special will be taking place at the legendary Greensboro Coliseum, now known as the First Horizon Coliseum, on November 12.

🩸 #BloodAndGuts is coming to Greensboro, NC! On Wed, Nov 12, AEW's most violent match will take over the First Horizon Coliseum! Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 10/3. Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access and more at... pic.twitter.com/lpO9EtZlhD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2025

Many fans have been campaigning for the women's division to get their shot inside the demonic double-ring structure, and following the September 27 episode of "AEW Collision," that match looks to be on the cards as Jamie Hayter issued the challenge to the Triangle of Madness. The next few weeks will determine who enters the match, with Hayter already aligning herself with Queen Aminata following Hayter's return to the company at Forbidden Door, and the fact that they have both feuded with Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue throughout the majority of 2025. News on whether the men will also get a Blood and Guts match will be confirmed in the coming weeks, but for right now, it will be the women of AEW who will take center stage.

One detail that people have also noticed about AEW picking the First Horizon Coliseum on November 12 for the Blood and Guts edition of "AEW Dynamite" is that the coliseum's sister venue, Piedmont Hall, will be hosting a concert by American heavy metal band GWAR. However, it's unclear whether AEW will attempt to use the band for any cross-promotion.

Blood and Guts as a stipulation was originally meant to debut in 2020 between The Inner Circle and The Elite, but that match was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The match would eventually debut in 2021 as The Inner Circle took on The Pinnacle, and got its first match in front of a 100% capacity crowd in 2022 when the Jericho Appreciation Society faced the team of Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club. The BCC were back in the match one year later as The Golden Elite finally made their Blood and Guts debut in 2023, with The Elite also featuring in the 2024 edition of the match as they reunited with Hangman Page for one night only to take on Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and The Acclaimed.