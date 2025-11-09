WWE's Booker T Opens Up About Long Personal History Of Experience Racism In Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was one of the biggest names in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression era, and has six recognized world championship reigns within the promotion. Outside of this, he and his brother Stevie Ray were WCW's most decorated tag team. Unfortunately, by the veteran's own admission, he didn't move through the industry without being subject to racial discrimination.

"I'm [going to] tell you right from the jump: Yeah, my brother and I – we experienced racism," Booker claimed during an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "From the beginning of our careers we experienced racism."

He then recalled being assigned a character named G.I. Bro in his early years. Booker was put in a match against someone and the promoter wanted him to be squashed in three minutes, and he felt something personal behind that decision.

"It wasn't an angle or anything like that, and I refused to do it," Booker continued. "I refused to do it. And I ended up quitting the company. The guy ended up trying to blackball me from wrestling."

Booker further claimed how the incident grew legs and, ahead of a different match, Eddie Gilbert recounted what he'd heard from another source. "He was telling me about my attitude. ... I was like, 'Wow,'" he recalled. "I remember our debut in the Global Wrestling Federation. Now it was about 75 people, maybe 100 people. ... And literally, my brother and I – we walked out. The crowd started calling us the n-word."

However, when it came to the backstage environment at GWF, that was another story. "I don't remember one racial incident being a part of the Global Wrestling Federation, as far as the wrestlers go," he added.