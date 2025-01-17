D'Von Dudley Recalls Experiencing Racism In WWE

D-Von Dudley has opened up about being the victim of racist abuse from a fellow WWE star. Dudley was a recent guest on Maven's YouTube channel, where the duo looked back on WWE's most racist moments.

"I encountered my own racism in WWE, I hate say it, but I did with certain people that were in the office that were higher up. It was never Vince, it was never John Laurinaitis, it was never Michael Hayes, but there were individuals during that time during the Attitude Era that basically said that they didn't like me because I was black," he said.

Maven was astounded by Dudley's revelation. The WWE Hall of Famer vowed to not name the racist person but stated that the person in question is someone wrestling fans would know.

"Told me to my face a couple of times," he added. "The person said that he didn't like me 'cause I was black, and told Bubba [Ray Dudley], you know, started off by saying, 'Bubba, you're a good guy. I like you, I like you a lot. But, D-Von, I don't know.' [Others told the racist person] D-Von's a good guy,' [the racist person replied] 'But, he's black, you know?' I remember balling up my fist and Bubba felt it and saw and grabbed me."

Dudley said the incident happened just after he and Bubba Ray Dudley joined WWE in 1999, and recalled it happening at the opening of the WWE restaurant. The tag team legend remembered being angry but calmed down. He narrated another incident when the aforementioned person acknowledged the others at the table in catering, which included Bubba Ray, Paul Heyman, Spike Dudley, and Tommy Dreamer, but didn't acknowledge D-Von. Heyman questioned the racist person if he didn't say hello to D-Von because he's black, which the racist gladly admitted.

The racist person at a later time spoke to D-Von and denied that he hated the WWE Hall of Famer, but after being told by D-Von about the various instances where he was racist towards him, walked away. Dudley had previously revealed that the racist person was not Michael Hayes or JBL.