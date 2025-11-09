Ex-WWE Star From Earlier Era Posts Story About Fan Mistaking Him For TNA's Joe Hendry

"Say his name and he appears!" At least, that's how the song goes, but one wrestling fan who thought they spotted viral senstion and former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry actually got to meet a star from another era of wrestling entirely. Zach Gowen, a former talent known for wrestling despite losing his left leg to amputation at a young age, posted an Instagram selfie from his seat on a plane and said he had taken a picture with a fan who thought he was the former champion who often appears on "WWE NXT."

"Took a picture with a fan yesterday who thought I was Joe Hendry. Told him I wasn't but I used to be a big pro wrestling superstar he said 'yeah right' then walked off. Chat am I cooked," Gowen posted, alongside both a crying and thinking face emoji. Fans in the comments were amused by the interaction, with some telling the former star he would "always be a bad***" but others said his selfie really did look like Hendry.

Gowen performed in WWE for a year in the early 2000s, but also made appearances in TNA, Ring of Honor, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, and even AEW throughout his career, as recently as May 2025. From 2003 to 2004 in WWE, he worked with the likes of Roddy Piper, Hulk Hogan (as Mr. America), Vince and Stephanie McMahon, Kurt Angle, and even Brock Lesnar. In AEW, Gowen was involved in an angle with Ricochet, who stole his prosthetic leg when he was in the audience during an episode of "Collision." The following week, the pair had a match at "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break," and Gowen took a loss to the star.