MVP Remembers Advice From WWE HOFer Randy Savage

AEW's MVP has been around wrestling long enough that he's been able to meet and work with some of the biggest names in the industry. This includes an individual many consider to be among the greatest of all time, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, a man MVP personally considers one of the greatest promos ever. During the latest episode of "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze," MVP revealed he had met Savage at a training seminar, and had impressed Savage with a promo he cut on the WWE Hall of Famer.

That subsequently led to a correspondence between MVP and Savage, which continued on for years. But the conversation the two had that MVP remembers the most came right after he made the biggest move of his career by signing with WWE.

"I'll never forget when I got signed, and I was in my s****y little apartment in McDonagh, Georgia with my $500 a week developmental contract, and Randy pops up on my phone," MVP said. "And he calls me because he heard I got signed, and he wanted to congratulate me.

"And he said two things, over and over. 'Don't trust anybody, because everybody's always trying to take your spot. And save your money. Save your money kid. You can live and have a good life, but save your money.' And I'm sitting there tripping, like 'He called me to congratulate me for getting signed, took the time to warn me how the business was, protect your spot, don't trust anybody, and save your money.' I'll never forget that as long as I live."

