MVP On AEW Rumors: 'A Fictional Narrative'

Former WWE United States Champion MVP was the center of rumors that he had animosity towards fellow AEW roster members "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, centered on the suggestion that MVP did not want then-AEW World Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to lose to the tandem. Bailey and MVP have taken funny jabs at the rumors in social media posts, but in a recent interview with "Marking Out," the Hurt Syndicate advocate finally addressed the story.

"There was this fictional narrative going around that The Hurt Syndicate doesn't want to 'do jobs,' and yeah, we don't want to 'do jobs.' We want to 'do business,' and when business is done the right way, we can take an L and give a W to a younger team...and it won't hurt us because all we got to do the next few weeks is just beat the s*** out of people and we're right back rolling again."

MVP understands that wins and losses are all part of a wrestler's arc, and that Hurt Syndicate members should only be losing to wrestlers who are on an upswing.

"It depends on the presentation," MVP continued. "If you want to have Bobby Lashley go out there and lose in two minutes to some flavor-of-the-week indie guy...then it's like 'What the hell is that?' But if you've got somebody that has promise [it will work]."

The Hurt Syndicate eventually lost the titles to Brodido at Forbidden Door in London, England, at the end of August, in a match that also involved FTR.