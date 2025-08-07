AEW Stars MVP And Mike Bailey Poke Fun At Rumored Animosity

It's been a few years now since AEW's backstage was besieged with drama, which made this week's reporting regarding The Hurt Syndicate, specifically MVP, somewhat significant. The long-time veteran was said to have rubbed several in AEW the wrong way, both from his insistence that Hurt Syndicate not lose certain matches and apparent heat between him and the well liked "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Fortunately, instead of ranting and raving while eating muffins at a press conference, MVP and Bailey decided to team up to poke fun at their rumored strife. Taking to Instagram, MVP posted a video of himself, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin roaming the halls of "AEW Dynamite" last night, when they ran into Bailey filming his vlog. And it was MVP who proceeded to take the first shot.

"F**k you Speedball," MVP said.

"Well, f**k you too, MVP," Bailey responded.

This prompted MVP to demand Lashley and Benjamin issue their own "eff you's" to Bailey. The AEW World Tag Team Champions did just that, albeit softly, and while looking at the ground. But even that wasn't enough to dampen Bailey's spirits, as he responded with "well, f**k you guys too," a smile, and a wave, all while continuing to film his vlog. Apparently wanting to be polite, MVP stopped before walking away, waved back to Bailey, and then followed Benjamin and Lashley.

It's unclear whether the interaction took place before or after Bailey's match against Jon Moxley to open "AEW Dynamite," which Moxley won, despite a spirited effort from Bailey. MVP himself later appeared on the show, informing MJF that he was officially out of the Hurt Syndicate.