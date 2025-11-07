Brody King Earned AEW Star's Respect By Drinking His Own Urine

Throughout his time in AEW, Brody King has won over a sizable portion of the audience with his in-ring performances and general aura as a wrestler. Behind the scenes, King is passionate about social issues and takes care of a small army of pets in addition to his children, but he also has something of a twisted sense of humor, as revealed on "Close Up with Renee Paquette."

"This is going to be a little strange for people," King admitted after being asked to expand upon his "true origin story" with tag partner Bandido.

"Me and Bandido, we were on an independent show," King said. "Sometimes you have to pee in the middle of traffic. So, Darby Allin was sitting in the back of the van. ... I pee in a bottle, which is very normal for anyone that's been on tour. [Allin and Bandido] thought it was insane. They thought it was very gross that I was doing this."

Realizing that he was drawing a reaction from his traveling companions, King decided to see if he could push them even further.

"So then I hold up the bottle of pee, and they're like, 'Ew!'" King continued. "And then I just took a little drink of the pee."

According to King, this achieved the intended result, with Bandido and Allin having a visceral reaction to the situation. It was the first time the three had spent any significant time together, and Allin wound up being impressed by King's audacity.

"To no shock, Darby, from the back of the van, goes, 'That's my kind of guy.'"

The incident made King and Allin closer friends. Bandido found the situation both disgusting and humorous, and he and King have since become successful partners, currently holding the AEW World Tag Team Championship together.

