Tommy Dreamer Commends Don Callis In AEW But Says They Have 'Real-Life Animosity'

TNA executive Tommy Dreamer has stated that he and AEW's Don Callis are not on good terms.

Dreamer recently analyzed The Don Callis Family segment from "AEW Fright Night Dynamite" on "Busted Open After Dark," where Callis held a summit featuring all the members of the group. Dreamer began the discussion by stating that Callis does a great job of being a heel on screen.

"Everything Don Callis does is great to be a heel. Why? Because Don Callis is a heel," declared Dreamer.

Dreamer went on to praise the AEW personality, stating that Callis fully embodies his character and would actually hate being cheered. The former WWE star then revealed that he and Callis don't get along and have genuine tension between them, stemming from the way Callis was removed from TNA.

"What Don Callis does has a powerful mind, and Don Callis lives his gimmick. First, again, the music. The music is so horrible, it works. It's exactly what it's supposed to be like, where Don Callis does not want you to ever cheer for him, and if you ever cheer for Don Callis, he would be frigging pissed. I think that would probably be the only time he may try to attack somebody, is if you cheered him," he said. "Trust me, ladies and gentlemen, it kills me to put this man over. He shoots on me on the internet, which I actually found funny, but him and I have real-life animosity towards each other, and it's okay. He wasn't — he didn't do the right thing by TNA, and hey, he had to be let go. And in Don's world, it's okay, but in my world, it is not."

Dreamer was also impressed with Callis's ability to get heat from the crowd, and particularly liked the look of all members of The Don Callis Family in the segment.