Scott Steiner Reflects On Bond With Fellow WWE HOFer Dating Back To Before Wrestling

Scott Steiner has spoken glowingly about fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, revealing how his connection with him began even before wrestling.

Steiner and Nash's paths have crossed a few times over the course of their legendary careers, which include wrestling together in both WCW and TNA. However, Steiner recently recalled in his appearance at "Geek'd Con" that he and Nash became friends in the '80s, after a chance meeting at a gym in Atlanta. He said that their friendship grew because they were both from Michigan.

"I know Kevin for a long time. I knew Kevin before I even got into wrestling," said Steiner. "We used to work out in the same gym in Atlanta, Georgia, when I was wrestling for NWA at that time. Of course, he's from Michigan too. You always got that kind of bond. Usually people from that same area usually has the same kind of thoughts because we grew up the same way. He's a good guy, man. Still friends with him to this day. I talk to him, you know, quite a bit."

Nash and Steiner's off-screen friendship eventually made its way on-screen, as the two were part of the nWo in WCW, though they often feuded with each other in the promotion as well, both in singles and tag team matches. Over a decade later, they reunited on the same side in another promotion, TNA, as members of the Main Event Mafia, a faction that also included other WWE Hall of Famers like Sting, Booker T, and Kurt Angle.