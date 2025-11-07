WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/4/2025

Although Nielsen's "Big Data + Panel" system has negatively impacted professional wrestling viewership across the board, "WWE NXT" continues to be the least affected by the new measurement, despite still posting some of its lowest totals of the year. Over the past two weeks, WWE's third brand has just managed to stay above the 520,000 viewer mark, and this past Tuesday's episode featuring El Grande Americano's "NXT" debut along with Ethan Page and Chelsea Green's AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship celebration was no different.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 528,000 viewers and posted an 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, "NXT's" audience marginally increased by 1,000 viewers, while the 18-49 demo grew by 14%. The developmental brand also faced stiff competition on Tuesday night, as the show went head-to-head with coverage for Election Night in America as well as the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite "NXT" slightly increasing its ratings from the previous week, the program's viewership numbers have dropped by 18% since this time last year. However, more concerning is "NXT's" decline in the 18-49 demo, which has plummeted by a whopping 53% since last November. Hopefully with NXT Gold Rush on the horizon, WWE's flagship show on Tuesday's will be able to eclipse the 600,000 viewer mark again, with the October 14 edition of the program being the last episode to reach that threshold.