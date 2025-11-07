Bully Ray Believes AEW Roster Needs Creative Reset: 'This Way Is Not Working Anymore'

Over the last few months, many wrestling fans have been pleased with AEW's creative direction for its world champion "Hangman" Adam Page, as well as the booking of the women's division. However, others would argue that there's been a shortage of intrigue in most of AEW's programming from a storytelling perspective, including WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Dudley, who sounded off on AEW President Tony Khan during a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio" when talking about his lack of excitement for Full Gear on November 22.

"There's no particular name that draws me to this show. I watch the show just because I hope the show is good. This is never going to happen but it's time to get a fresh set of creative eyes on the roster," he explained. "I'm seeing the same stuff over and over again. This is rinse and repeat. It's time to get a fresh perspective on what we would do with certain characters. This way is not working anymore and I'm trying to say this in the nicest of ways ... Otherwise this is just going to keep happening over and over again and the only chance AEW has to succeed in a perception point of view in the world of wrestling, is if the WWE really f***s up bad and people are like okay, let's give AEW another shot."

Bully also claimed that Khan will likely never surrender his position in the creative chair for AEW, but believes the company is overdue to bring in somebody who can help him view his decisions and ideas from a different perspective.

