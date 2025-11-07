WWE Star Grayson Waller Met Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Following Swifties Feud

If there's a fanbase who's willing to die on any hill for any entertainer, it would be Taylor Swift's strong-armed Swifties. Never thinking his comment of calling Travis Kelce's now fiancée a "six" two years ago on the now defunct talk show "WWE's The Bump" would haunt him, WWE star Grayson Waller was met with threats from Swift's fans immediately after the comment aired. Fast forward to earlier this year, the same trepidation returned the moment he realized that at an invited Tight End University party he would have to face the celebrities he ripped apart years ago. Recalling what it was like to be at the same event and breathing the same air as the 14-time awarding winning Grammy artist, Waller walked Chris Van Vliet through his racing thoughts at the time, including the moment the Kansas City Chiefs tight end came up to him. In Waller's mind, he was prepared for fisticuffs and bloodshed.

"Me, Bayley, and Sheamus all went to Nashville. We went to the party. And then [Swift] and Travis Kelce were both there," the former WWE Tag Team Champion began on Vliet's "Insight" podcast. "In the back of my mind, she doesn't know who I am. But imagine if at some stage, they're scrolling through their phone and they've seen this idiot Australian has said a really rude thing. I'm a bit like, 'Man, I'm going to have to fight Travis Kelce...' I'm like, 'Here we go.' But he was super nice... He didn't have to come over and chat with us. Super chill. Chatted with us for a bit."

Later that evening, the Aussie star did run into Swift, but the interaction was short and cordial. He and the rest of the party guests were treated to an impromptu performance by Swift. Suffice to say "The Grayson Waller Effect" didn't leave a lasting effect on T-Swizzle.

"I didn't get to meet Taylor officially," he added. "She did walk past me at some stage and I had to move and go, 'Oh sorry.' And she said, 'Thank you.' So, I think that's the reconciliation...I guess in my head I thought, 'Taylor Swift, she's going to have all of this security around her.' She was just sinking beers with the boys, just hanging upstairs. I was like, 'She's a good one.'"

