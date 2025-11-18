What Could Have Been: What If Jay White Won The AEW World Title At Full Gear 2023?

Given the circumstances that White would be taking the world title under it would only make sense for his feud with MJF, and Adam Cole by proxy, to continue. Given that the injured Cole eventually went on to become The Devil, heading the Undisputed Kingdom comprised originally from Cole, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Roderick Strong, and Wardlow, maybe it would have been better for White to have been either the one pulling the strings all along instead of or alongside of Cole.

At the very least, White being the active hand of Cole, winning the title because of a betrayal or "Oh how did that happen?" inadvertence, surely would have been a little better than an injured Cole leading a faction of people that go on to do relatively nothing and eventually get repackaged. Joe winning the title took the tangible sense of stakes away from The Devil storyline, as well as the fact that afterwards MJF himself also took some well-earned time off.

If White had won the title from MJF at Full Gear, perhaps the story can get started and wrapped up before MJF takes that time off. It would also have made sense within the story between the characters, given that Cole was the man who introduced White to AEW when he was still with NJPW, through their respective ties to Bullet Club, and had played on that insecurity between him and MJF heading into their match. White and Cole having worked together to con MJF out of both the World and ROH Tag Team Championships would have been a statement of intent for the new faction and would have given some immediate steam behind The Devil and the Undisputed Kingdom. But that would just be the start of this fantasy booked reign.