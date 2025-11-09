Darby Allin Helps Team AEW Get Blood & Guts Advantage, Women's Advantage Determined

With "AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts" just days away, the men and women of AEW turned up the heat to secure match advantages for their respective teams. On the men's side, Claudio Castagnoli and Darby Allin found victory in the first two series bouts, meaning Roderick Strong and Jon Moxley were tasked with the decider on "AEW Collision."

In the final moments of Strong vs. Moxley, Moxley attempted to drive Strong into the steel steps with a Paradigm Shift. Strong promptly reversed the move and sent Moxley crashing into the steps with a slam instead. From there, Strong returned to the ring, where the referee began counting as a signal for Moxley to come back as well. Upon the count of eight, however, a mystery figure grabbed hold of Moxley's foot and yanked him down to the floor, rendering him unable to return before the final ten count.

After the match, the mystery figure stunned PAC with a taser and revealed themselves as Darby Allin, who will now team up with Strong in the men's Blood and Guts match with a numbers advantage over the Death Riders. Also backing them will be Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O'Reilly.

Elsewhere on "Collision," former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter evened up the women's series with a win over Skye Blue. Thekla later shifted momentum back into her team's favor by defeating Harley Cameron via a spear to capture the women's Blood and Guts advantage. Thekla will team with Blue, Julia Hart, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, and Marina Shafir at the November 12 event. Hayter and Cameron have aligned with Willow Nightingale, reigning AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander, Mina Shirakawa, and "Timeless" Toni Storm.