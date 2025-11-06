Megan Bayne Earns Early Lead For Team In AEW Blood & Guts Advantage Series

Twelve of AEW's finest are set to compete in the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match, but before that, the match advantage must be set. Mina Shirakawa and Megan Bayne took to Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" in the first of a best-out-of-three match advantage series, where Bayne took the win in Houston to establish an early lead for her team ahead of November 12.

Shirakawa opened the match with her signature taunts, but the stone-faced Bayne only responded with a shove. Bayne wailed on Shirakawa, but after flirting with a ringside "Timeless" Toni Storm, Shirakawa returned to bring the fight. Shirakawa overwhelmed the larger Bayne with her high-energy offense, but the powerful "Megasus" refused to yield as the match stalled.

Marina Shafir's ringside ambush on Storm spelled the end for Shirakawa. Distracted by the attack on her former flame, Shirakawa found herself nailed by a Flying Clothesline, and while Storm ultimately fought her way out of Shafir's grasp, Shirakawa was not so lucky following after a Flying Liger Bomb from Bayne.

Things got only worse for Storm and Shirakawa. Shafir stormed the ring after Bayne's win to lay some punches on Shirakawa, and Storm's steel chair response only temporarily saved them. The Triangle of Madness appeared for a post-match beatdown, but when all hope seemed lost, the Babes of Wrath and Jamie Hayter arrived. An out-of-ring altercation between TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Kris Statlander gave the Texas crowd a preview of November 12's Blood and Guts match, as Statlander led her team to stand tall.

While Bayne picked up the win Wednesday, the Blood and Guts advantage has not been set. Skye Blue will face Jamie Hayter on November 8's upcoming episode of "AEW Collision" in hopes of securing the heel team's advantage. Should Blue fail, however, a tiebreaking match between Harley Cameron and Thekla will be scheduled.