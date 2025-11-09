Former WWE Star FKA Ridge Holland Pulls GoFundMe Following Backlash

Recent weeks have taken a financial and physical toll on Ridge Holland as he suffered a foot injury in September, then received notice that WWE would not be renewing his contract. After Holland publicly vented his frustrations over the situation on social media, WWE reportedly terminated Holland's contract before its official expiration in mid-November, leaving a loved one of Holland's to create a GoFundMe campaign to help him.

According to Holland (real name Luke Menzies), he was initially unaware of the campaign. And following the backlash it stirred up online, Holland has called for the GoFundMe to be shut down, with donations planned to be forwarded to charity.

"Thank you all for the incredible support shown through the GoFundMe campaign," he wrote on X. "However, I want to clarify that I was not aware the page was going live and had no prior discussion with the family member who created it. I've since requested that no further donations be accepted, and this change should take effect within the next 24 hours. Once we figure out how to move forward and I recoup the amount donated, I will be donating said amount to charity. I sincerely apologize if the page caused any upset or offense — that was never the intention. Thank you for your understanding and kindness."

In a campaign update, Holland's mother revealed herself as the creator of the GoFundMe. She corroborated Holland's statement, noting that he did indeed not have prior knowledge of her fundraising effort. Notable contributors to the campaign WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, and former WWE star Jinder Mahal.