WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Reveals Why He Wasn't A Fan Of Pyro During His Entrance

Rob Van Dam had a loud, high-energy entrance in WWE, but the WWE Hall of Famer disliked one key element — the pyro.

Ever since his days in ECW, where he came out to Pantera's Walk song, RVD's entrance got fans off their feet. But, the high-flying star wasn't a fan of the pyro that followed, which he talked about in a video on his YouTube channel. He said that the smoke from the pyro would often burn his eyes, which would've been a hindrance before a wrestling match.

"I used to hate my pyro in WWE and asked them not do to it because it would burn my eyes. It would hurt so bad when I would get — I just thought, I don't need it. Everyone else needs that sh*t, but I don't need it because I thought mine was [lame] too, it was like sparklers or something compared to the budget they put into it. Don't even do it," said RVD.

RVD, though, looking back on it in hindsight, thinks that his entrance may have been a tad boring without the pyro.

"I think I'm more into it now, having, you know, the gift of the bigger picture now. Probably would have been boring to come out without it," he added.

Thankfully for RVD, the pyro didn't cause any injuries, unlike for others in the pro wrestling business, such as The Undertaker, whose coat caught fire during an entrance, or Chris Jericho, who suffered minor burns during one in AEW.