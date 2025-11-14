Je'Von Evans Reflects On Relationship With WWE HOFer Shawn Michaels

WWE's Je'Von Evans has discussed how Shawn Michaels played a key role in being signed by WWE.

The 21-year-old WWE star is one of the most promising young stars in pro wrestling currently, but millions wouldn't have been able to see his talent if it weren't for the NXT boss. Evans recently appeared on the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, where he revealed that Michaels vouched for him, despite there being some behind-the-scenes who weren't convinced about him.

But [if] we [are] talking about Je'von Evans, got to thank Shawn Michaels, bro," he said. "I feel like he was the person that really looked out for me because during my tryout there was apparently — I wasn't gonna get signed. But Shawn saw something in me. [The criticism was] Of course, then I was too young, you know, I was smaller at the time, so, you know, there was a lot of people that wanted me to, like, you know, kind of get older and get bigger. But Shawn was like, 'No, like just trust me.' And everybody trusted him, and now that's like my go-to people, you know what I mean?"

The young NXT star may not have been old enough to see Shawn Michaels in his prime, but he revealed that although he knew Michaels was one of the greats before joining WWE, he first discovered his greatness through a video game.

"I knew he was the GOAT right before I started learning under him. It's funny how I discovered him because my first time really seeing HBK was my first video game was Smackdown vs. Raw, 2008. And then the more I started playing games, the more I really start understanding who Shawn was, you know what I mean?"

His interest and love for Michaels grew even further after the WWE '13 video game, following which he researched more about the Hall of Famer to learn about his history in pro wrestling.