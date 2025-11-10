Westside Gunn Airs Out Grievances After Being Kicked Out Of WWE Event

It's safe to say most wrestling fans are familiar with Westside Gunn. The rapper is well known for his wrestling fandom, incorporating wrestling references into his music and album artwork, most recently with his "Heels Have Eyes" series, and even starting his own promotion, 4th Rope Wrestling. He's also become a fixture at wrestling shows in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, frequently appearing in the front row at AEW and WWE events, even once accompanying AEW star and Buffalo native Daniel Garcia down to the ring.

But while one may see Gunn at an AEW show again, another WWE appearance seems unlikely. Taking to X on November 8, Gunn claimed that, despite his long-time support for the promotion, WWE would "act like I didn't exist" when he appeared at shows. He further accused WWE of threatening to have his wrestling references removed from his music and album covers, despite Gunn saying the references were only paying homage. The promotion had previously filed copyright strikes against Gunn's record label for similar reasons in 2022.

Gunn's biggest issues seemed reserved for an unnamed individual within WWE, who he accused of disliking him because this person "hates seeing a young black successful entrepreneur that could afford those seats." He also claimed he had been kicked out of the last WWE show he attended, and these events had inspired him to no longer offer WWE support, with Gunn saying he'd "show love only to ppl that show love to me from now on."

Before I even say this just know GOD IS THE GREATEST 🤲🏽 For YEAAAAAARS I mean NOBODY w/ 2 feet has spent the amount of $ I have supporting and pushing a brand I've loved since I could remember, I sat front row at EVERY BIG SHOW literally, all the good times it brought to my life... pic.twitter.com/6hjkO1eWFy — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 8, 2025

Shortly after Gunn's statement, another user took to X to claim WWE had sent Gunn a cease and desist over him using wrestler images for his "Heels Have Eyes" album covers. The fan also backed up Gunn's claim that he had been removed from WWE's last show in Buffalo. Another user would respond by posting a photo of Gunn having a heated exchange with WWE security, while also stating he was removed from the event.

So #WWE sent a cease and desist to Westside Gunn, which explains why all of a sudden the covers for "Heels Have Eyes" have changed. And kicked him out of a Raw that was in Buffalo. 🤦🏿‍♂️ I knew eventually they would pull this sh*t. Hey West, f**k 'em. Rock yo sh*t Fly God. — Michael (Variant From Earth-1610) (@SecretAvenger22) November 8, 2025