Westside Gunn Clarifies His Pro Wrestling Ambitions Following AEW Appearance

It's been the going trend of late to have hip-hop artists step inside the squared circle — and for good reason, as the genre has a long tradition of expressing affection for pro wrestling. Groups and artists like Wu-Tang Clan, OutKast, and most recently Cardi B have given wrestling its just due with references in some of their songs. However, rap stars have only recently started getting physical in the ring. Bad Bunny wowed fans with his ability at WrestleMania 37, and Lil' Scrappy just competed in the ring against Baron Black at Battle Slam. Now it appears as though Action Bronson is going to team up with Hook to face Matt Menard and Angelo Parker at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in New York City.

Westside Gunn, on the other hand, has no such plans, but he does enjoy being a featured player in wrestling, and expressing his fandom. Gunn got to do just that at on last week's "Dynamite," when the promotion made a stop in his hometown of Buffalo, NY. The program featured Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defending his title against Buffalo's own Daniel Garcia. Gunn rapped Garcia to the ring before the nominal sports entertainer won the match and the title. In a new conversation with Pitchfork, Gunn talked about that experience.

"I could've had the opportunity sooner, who knows, but it happening in Buffalo for Danny and him winning the belt? That's the story," Gunn said. :It doesn't get any better than that."

Gunn also clarified that he, unlike Bronson, has no aspirations to step into the ring. "I think AEW is just lettin' their talent really show their personalities," Gunn said. "They know what hip-hop does for the culture and they're just listening to their talent, which is great, because their talent is hip-hop heads."