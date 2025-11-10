Update On Rhea Ripley's Status For WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025

Last month, Rhea Ripley sustained an injury at a WWE live show in Japan, having broken her nose while teaming with IYO SKY against The Kabuki Warriors. Ripley has been absent from "WWE Raw" since the injury, and with Survivor Series just under three weeks away, many have started to question if she will be healthy in time to compete at the event. It's expected that Ripley would participate in the Women's WarGames match if she's cleared in time, but Dave Meltzer recently provided an update on WWE's alternative plans for the event if the former Women's World Champion is unable to step back inside the ropes.

"Ripley was going to be there. I don't know if she's going to make it on time because she broke her nose. So Stephanie Vaquer is probably going to be in there," he said on a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

Meltzer also predicts that Vaquer could be joined by AJ Lee, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and possibly Nikki Bella to go against Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in the Women's WarGames match.

Ripley reportedly broke her nose when she attempted to catch SKY during their match in Japan, as the "Genius Of The Sky" collided with "Mami" when she was tossed over the top rope to the outside of the ring. Following the match, Ripley took to social media to share a gruesome image of her injury.

