Bully Ray Speculates On Who Could Join Logan Paul, The Vision At WWE Survivor Series

WWE legend Bully Ray has named two stars who could join The Vision and Logan Paul, if they were to be involved in a Survivor Series match later this month.

Paul joined forces with The Vision on this past week's "WWE Raw" after betraying CM Punk. Some fans now believe that The Vision and Paul could team together and be involved in a WarGames match at the Survivor Series premium live event later this month, with Ray naming Brock Lesnar as a possible addition to the group, owing to his recent interaction with Paul Heyman.

"I mean, it's, it's not bad [Lesnar as a member of The Vision]. I just – they're being very particular with Brock right now. Very particular. And I like that they're doing that, because it's going to mean more," he said on "Busted Open." "I like the idea of Brock and Roman on opposite sides. I don't see Brock playing well with others, but it is a Heyman team. And Heyman did say to Brock, 'We need to talk.' If I had to give you an answer whether or not I would like to see Brock on that team, yes."

Heyman and Lesnar reunited onscreen not long ago, with Heyman telling his former client that they have to discuss about certain things, on the September 19, 2025 edition of "SmackDown."