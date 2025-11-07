Bully Ray Speculates On Who Could Join Logan Paul, The Vision At WWE Survivor Series
WWE legend Bully Ray has named two stars who could join The Vision and Logan Paul, if they were to be involved in a Survivor Series match later this month.
Paul joined forces with The Vision on this past week's "WWE Raw" after betraying CM Punk. Some fans now believe that The Vision and Paul could team together and be involved in a WarGames match at the Survivor Series premium live event later this month, with Ray naming Brock Lesnar as a possible addition to the group, owing to his recent interaction with Paul Heyman.
"I mean, it's, it's not bad [Lesnar as a member of The Vision]. I just – they're being very particular with Brock right now. Very particular. And I like that they're doing that, because it's going to mean more," he said on "Busted Open." "I like the idea of Brock and Roman on opposite sides. I don't see Brock playing well with others, but it is a Heyman team. And Heyman did say to Brock, 'We need to talk.' If I had to give you an answer whether or not I would like to see Brock on that team, yes."
Heyman and Lesnar reunited onscreen not long ago, with Heyman telling his former client that they have to discuss about certain things, on the September 19, 2025 edition of "SmackDown."
Ray feels Jey Uso could be another member
Another star who could potentially join The Vision and Logan Paul is former Paul Heyman associate Jey Uso. There have been hints that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion could turn heel, which Bully Ray pointed to as a sign that he, too, might join the group.
"[Jey Uso] does what he did to his brother in the Battle Royal, then he apologizes to him. We see looks on Jey's face at times which screams heel," Ray said. "Paul [Heyman] is a master manipulator of getting what he wants or getting information. Paul's not afraid to throw a line in the water just to see the kind of reaction that he's going to get out of somebody. And Paul might not be looking for a specific answer, but he might be looking about how the demeanor in which Jey answers or the tone in which Jey answers. This is all just good, you know, character and story stuff."
Uso has been disgruntled with his brother Jimmy Uso, has battled CM Punk recently, and has also been receiving some boos from the fans – signs that indicate that there could be a character change for him soon. Survivor Series will take place on November 29 at Petco Park in California.