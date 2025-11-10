WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Offers Health Update After Recent Emergency Surgery

Last month, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, father to Jimmy and Jey Uso, underwent surgery, causing him to miss several scheduled convention appearances. Speaking about the situation on "Off The Top," the retired wrestler declined to get into too much detail, but he did let fans know that he was feeling much better, both physically and spiritually.

"One thing that I will never do is ever miss a booking. ... For many years, that [was] just a no-no for big 'Kish," Rikishi said. "For me to be down, it was an emergency type of surgery and I'm gonna leave it at that. It took about six hours. ... I woke up feeling great, you know what I mean? I feel like a new person."

Rikishi encouraged his listeners to schedule regular check-ups with their doctor and to stay on top of self-care to prevent major medical incidents. He admitted that he's the type of person who's reluctant to visit the doctor, but regarding this most recent situation, Rikishi made it to the hospital just in time to avoid more serious consequences.

"I woke up feeling a different way, when I got wheeled back to the room," the former WWE star continued. "Meaning [I was] just grateful. Things that I might've had beef with, who and who back in the day – I want to make all that right. There's so much [more] to life than to be upset at each other. That's something that was in my heart when I woke up."

Like many others who've been through similar experiences, Rikishi also came out of his surgery feeling a renewed appreciation for the little things in life. After sharing that insight, Rikishi thanked his family, friends, and fans for their support before moving on to discuss what's been happening in the world of pro wrestling over the last month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.