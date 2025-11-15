The Sad Fact That Makes Kevin Nash Feel Like 'Lone Survivor Of The Titanic'

Much like everything else in life, time in professional wrestling seems to go by so quickly. For many fans, it almost feels like yesterday that the nWo first formed at Bash at the Beach 1996, when Hulk Hogan shockingly turned his back on WCW and revealed himself in league with The Outsiders, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. Not only was the moment not yesterday, but it will in fact be thirty years next July since the legendary wrestling moment occurred. And while the nWo's legacy, both the good and the bad, has continued to live on well past that night, plenty has also changed, including the fact that both Hall and Hogan are now gone, with Hall passing away in 2022 and Hogan passing away earlier this year.

While plenty of other nWo members live on, Hall and Hogan's passing has made Nash the only member of the original three to still be living. And with the 30th anniversary of the group's formation just around the corner, it's clear that said fact is weight on Nash a tad. While at a comic-con convention, Nash was interviewed by "The Wrestling Classic," and things got a bit serious when Nash was asked about Hogan and Hall's passing, and being the only one of the three still. Nash seemed to have trouble coming up with the right words, but ultimately found an apt comparison.

"I feel like the lone survivor on the Titanic or something, I don't know," Nash said. "I mean, I really thought as we got closer to making it to 30 years...you know, next year will be 30 years of the nWo. But now, you know, that famous picture of Hogan talking to Gene with me and Scott, you know, in it, I'm the only one alive in the picture..."

