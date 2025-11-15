Hornswoggle Reflects On Relationship With Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon

Hornswoggle's biggest storyline in WWE across his tenure with the promotion was arguably when it was revealed that he was Vince McMahon's kayfabe illegitimate son, putting him into the forefront of a major angle. During this time, he naturally spent a lot of time with McMahon, and during an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Hornswoggle was asked if the friendship he forged with the former WWE Chairman still stands today.

"Great. He let me provide for ten years and live in my dream for ten years," he admitted. "And then working in that storyline with him was so great in that, and like, wanted everything to be special for the fans and for us and work perfectly. It was awesome; the biggest thing in my career."

Despite this, Hornswoggle admitted that it's odd for him to talk about his storyline with McMahon after all the recent controversies surrounding him, but still maintained that it was the biggest thing that happened in his career. "What a crazy time for me...It was the 15th anniversary RAW, and I was four or five segments. I started the show and I ended the show. It was crazy," he recalled. "I had a match with [The Great] Khali where Hulk Hogan comes out to save me and we do a pose off." He further expressed that the entire experience was surreal and recalled how everything seemed to skyrocket for him after that.