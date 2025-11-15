Hornswoggle Reflects On Relationship With Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon
Hornswoggle's biggest storyline in WWE across his tenure with the promotion was arguably when it was revealed that he was Vince McMahon's kayfabe illegitimate son, putting him into the forefront of a major angle. During this time, he naturally spent a lot of time with McMahon, and during an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Hornswoggle was asked if the friendship he forged with the former WWE Chairman still stands today.
"Great. He let me provide for ten years and live in my dream for ten years," he admitted. "And then working in that storyline with him was so great in that, and like, wanted everything to be special for the fans and for us and work perfectly. It was awesome; the biggest thing in my career."
Despite this, Hornswoggle admitted that it's odd for him to talk about his storyline with McMahon after all the recent controversies surrounding him, but still maintained that it was the biggest thing that happened in his career. "What a crazy time for me...It was the 15th anniversary RAW, and I was four or five segments. I started the show and I ended the show. It was crazy," he recalled. "I had a match with [The Great] Khali where Hulk Hogan comes out to save me and we do a pose off." He further expressed that the entire experience was surreal and recalled how everything seemed to skyrocket for him after that.
Hornswoggle admits Vince McMahon could be intimidating but was ultimately one of 'the boys'
Ariel Helwani then asked Hornswoggle whether he finds it intimidating to work with guys like Vince McMahon, Finlay, Great Khali, and Hulk Hogan who were aggressive characters on screen and veterans by the time he was paired with them.
"I wish [that] I would have always like asked him random things," Hornswoggle noted. "He would have been awesome and answered everything, but it's still like... It's Vince McMahon. So, I'm still quite intimidated to ask him those kinds of things!"
However, Hornswoggle clarified that when it came to working with him, he wasn't intimidated because McMahon always made himself one of 'the guys.' Helwani then asked him whether the comedy segments ever felt disrespectful to him, but Hornswoggle claimed they never were. "I think the relationship I had with Finlay was very father-son. Like, what you saw on screen was just a piece of what our relationship was," he explained, claiming he felt like Finlay's child, and because of this, the locker room was afraid to touch him.
In the past, Hornswoggle has opened up about how big of an impact Finlay had on his career, once claiming that the veteran vouched for him after he botched his WWE tryout.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.