Rikishi Shares Reaction To Logan Paul Working With The Vision On WWE Raw

Logan Paul has officially allied himself with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman ahead of WWE's upcoming WarGames event, and while his two-timing ways may be scandalous to some, others have praised Paul for his natural knack for villainy. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is a member of the latter crowd, as the former Intercontinental Champion took to a recent episode of "Off the Top" to praise Paul's recent work and speculate about his future with The Vision.

"I definitely know he brings heat to [wrestling,]" Rikishi began. "He's good on the mic, definitely a good worker...so, this is his shot."

When asked about Paul's ongoing program with The Vision on "WWE Raw," Rikishi expressed his support for the celebrity-turned-wrestler. He highlighted how WWE gave him "the ball" with a coveted Vision program, and reiterated Paul's natural knack for gaining heat with the WWE fanbase. Rikishi also dismissed the backlash Paul has been receiving from both fans and those close to the wrestling business, labeling "The Maverick's" detractors as "jealous."

"Most of the time, there is [jealousy]. There is," Rikishi admitted. "Instead of uplifting each other, the person that's getting over — the person that gets over.. that's more money in our pockets, you know? But that's what it is, I'm assuming."

Rikishi sent his best wishes to Paul, and expressed excitement to see Paul's improvement over his run with The Vision, especially in a place comparable to former stable leader Seth Rollins' position. While there are currently no reported plans to continue Paul's Vision run post-WarGames, Rikishi speculated that a Paul/Rollins storyline, dependent on Rollins' in-ring return, would be a hot ticket.

"But, when the time happens? Seth and Logan? Yeah. That'll be something to think about. It'll be something to see," Rikishi concluded.

Despite rampant speculation, an official WarGames match involving Paul or The Vision has yet to be announced.