Bryan Danielson Got Involved In Nixon Newell/Miranda Alize AEW Situation

Nixon Newell (formerly known as WWE's Tegan Nox) and Miranda Alize made headlines when they walked out of a scheduled tag team match mere moments before the November 8 episode of "AEW Collision" was set to air, and the story has not stopped developing. An AEW-focused report from Fightful Select has added fuel to the fire, and Newell has not held back with her responses.

According to Fightful Select, several AEW figures reached out to Newell and Alize following the couple's November 9 Twitch livestream, with former WWE talent Bryan Danielson reported to have spoken to the couple at an undisclosed point in time. The report claims that Danielson was "disappointed" with the walkout and subsequent match change. Newell and Alize's behavior seems to have rubbed the locker room the wrong way as well, as several members of AEW and ROH's female roster expressed their disappointment with the couple, stating that they would have "loved for even three minutes on "Collision,"" in reference to Newell and Alize's reported issues with their scheduled three-minute match against TayJay.

Several figures within AEW claim that,had Alize not been active on social media regarding the internal conflict between her, Newell, and AEW, the situation could have "ended smoothly" and innocuously for all parties. Given the situation's wild publicity, hopes of resolution between the couple and AEW have been squashed. Newell's self-reported struggle for work will only continue to worsen, as two independent companies have lodged complaints. One independent promotion reportedly ceased their talks with Newell following some undisclosed asks from the former WWE star, and another independent company claimed that Nixon walked out of a scheduled surprise appearance and spot during a match, leaving her planned tag team partner and promotion out to dry.

Fightful has reportedly reached out to Newell for comment.