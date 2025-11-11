WWE Star Ricky Saints Discusses Remaining NXT Goals After Winning Top Title

Since Ricky Saints left AEW and joined WWE earlier this year, he's managed to become NXT Champion, win the North American Title, main event several Premium Live Events, and wrestle the likes of Oba Femi and Trick Williams in just eight months. There's no doubt that the 35-year-old has achieved success quicker than many of the "WWE NXT" stars before him, but he recently explained on "The Five Count" that he wants to accomplish more in the company's developmental system before being called up to the main roster.

"I would love to somehow win the NXT Tag Team Championships and become that Triple Crown champ there. But I think right now the focus is on being the best NXT champion that I can be, especially within this new era and making sure that this place is still the hottest place it was from the day that I came in."

Saints continued by naming his dream opponents in WWE, explaining that he interested in wrestling some of the promotion's younger talent, but admitted he's prioritizing a rematch with a former AEW star.

"Seth Rollins is one name. Obviously getting my rematch against Cody [Rhodes] has to happen for sure. Dominik Mysterio's another one, Carmelo Hayes, those types of people ... there are people that I'm like intrigued by in terms of wrestling, but I never do a list just because I don't want to get mad if it never happens."

On an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in 2020, Saints failed to defeat Rhodes for the TNT Title in his debut for the company, and although both men locked up in tag team action on numerous occasions, the NXT Champion never had another opportunity to get his revenge on "The American Nightmare" in singles competition.

