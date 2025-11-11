Bully Ray Assesses Dominik Mysterio's WWE Raw Performance Against John Cena

John Cena wrestled his final match in Boston, Massachusetts, during last night's "WWE Raw," and he picked up a significant career milestone along the way. Cena defeated Dominik Mysterio to capture the Intercontinental Championship, which is the one and only WWE title that had eluded "The Champ" across his career. Though Cena won, Bully Ray thinks the night was a significant one for Mysterio as well, with the WWE Hall of Famer sharing his thoughts on "Busted Open Radio."

"[I] loved Cena's entrance, loved what John had to say. And then the MVP of the segment came out: 'Dirty' Dom," Bully said. "Here is what impressed me about Dom: it would be very easy for anybody, in that moment, even a veteran [like] me, ... to be a little bit of a deer in the headlights. That is a rough, rough spot to be in – an overwhelming spot to be in."

Though the pressure was undoubtedly high, Bully felt that Mysterio delivered in every way possible. Interrupting Cena and Triple H, Mysterio cut a promo about being disrespected in the company, leading to a title match between he and Cena. Bully believes Mysterio excelled in the ring and on the mic in the opening minutes of "Raw."

"Dom Mysterio was the Floyd Mayweather of that segment last night," Bully continued. "What I'm talking about is how calm Floyd Mayweather was in a boxing ring. ... Dom was in the moment last night. Not only was Dom not a deer in the headlights, I felt Dom had it in his eyes that, 'I'm gonna steal the show tonight.'"

The fact that Mysterio left the show without his Intercontinental Championship doesn't hurt his image in Bully's eyes. Instead, the WWE veteran thinks Mysterio is fated to become one of the company's greats, and last night was a major step forward on his way there.

