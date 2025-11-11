WWE Star Rusev & Wife CJ Perry Reveal How Close They Were To Getting A Divorce

In late 2023, WWE star Rusev (formerly known as Miro) and CJ Perry separated from each other as a couple, with the former then visiting his home country of Bulgaria. Throughout 2024, the two gradually rekindled their relationship, so much so that Rusev revoked his previously filed divorce papers and Perry flew to Bulgaria for the Christmas holiday. By early 2025, Perry and Rusev had renewed their wedding vows they initially made in 2016.

On the debut episode of Perry's new podcast, titled "Identity Crisis," she and Rusev opened up about their journey of almost divorcing to getting back together. According to Perry, she discovered that Rusev had attempted to have divorce papers delivered to her via overnight shipping.

"It just happens to be that we share the same computer and his email happened to be up," Perry said "So I see that it's the attorney, the divorce attorney that he had that had contacted me. I see March 22, the attorney had asked him something. He's like 'Okay, let me try to overnight it, so I can beat her to the punch.' I swear, and I was reading this, I was like 'He wants to beat me to the punch?' This is our marriage."

Admittedly, Perry questioned whether Rusev's email was a part of a larger stunt, or "worked shoot," at first. Soon, the legitimacy of the divorce papers settled in, however, and Rusev returned to Bulgaria to visit family. Along the way, he also went on a handful of dates for the sake of discussions. "It's not even people who I was interested in," he said. "I went with like a classmate or a friend from back in the day, which I wouldn't have done if CJ was there, but they happen to be girls. They happen to be friends. They're not my girlfriends. I didn't want to go and have sex with them. I just wanted to have a conversation."

