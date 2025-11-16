Former WWE Star Layla Names The Fellow Divas She Believes Are Underrated

Despite having restrictions in screen-time, physicality, and presentation, several former Divas found success in WWE, with inaugural Divas Champion Michelle McCool being the latest to enter the company's Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, other women still remain unrecognized for the contributions they made during the Divas era of WWE (2000s-mid 2010s). On the "Wombreezy Wrestling Podcast," former Divas and Women's Champion Layla gave some their proverbial flowers.

"I have to say from my era it would have to be Melina for sure. I don't think she gets enough credit for what she did," Layla said. "Eve Torres too. She did a lot in the Divas division. People say me. I'll say myself too, but I don't really want the credit, but I think myself. I think Nattie gets credit, but I still think she deserved more than what she's getting to be honest with you because she's still there. She's like the longest reigning Diva."

"There was so many girls who at that time didn't get any credit. It's just sad," she continued. "That's just the way it was at that time. We were just their eye candy and we were able to break some barriers and stuff like that, but it just is what it was. That's just that era. That's the Diva era. That's what we were there. And I feel like the girls that did shine at that moment shined as far as we were allowed to shine. Candice Michelle, I don't think she gets as much credit as what she deserves. Maria Kanellis."

Like Layla, Melina, Eve Torres, Natalya, and Candice Michelle held championship gold during their respective runs under the WWE banner. Natalya, known as "The Queen of Harts," is now approaching her 19th anniversary with the company.

Though she never held a women's title there, Maria Kanellis did earn the distinction of being the 2009 Diva of the Year. A decade later, she carried the 24/7 Championship.