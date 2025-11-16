Former WWE Star Layla Names The Fellow Divas She Believes Are Underrated
Despite having restrictions in screen-time, physicality, and presentation, several former Divas found success in WWE, with inaugural Divas Champion Michelle McCool being the latest to enter the company's Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, other women still remain unrecognized for the contributions they made during the Divas era of WWE (2000s-mid 2010s). On the "Wombreezy Wrestling Podcast," former Divas and Women's Champion Layla gave some their proverbial flowers.
"I have to say from my era it would have to be Melina for sure. I don't think she gets enough credit for what she did," Layla said. "Eve Torres too. She did a lot in the Divas division. People say me. I'll say myself too, but I don't really want the credit, but I think myself. I think Nattie gets credit, but I still think she deserved more than what she's getting to be honest with you because she's still there. She's like the longest reigning Diva."
"There was so many girls who at that time didn't get any credit. It's just sad," she continued. "That's just the way it was at that time. We were just their eye candy and we were able to break some barriers and stuff like that, but it just is what it was. That's just that era. That's the Diva era. That's what we were there. And I feel like the girls that did shine at that moment shined as far as we were allowed to shine. Candice Michelle, I don't think she gets as much credit as what she deserves. Maria Kanellis."
Like Layla, Melina, Eve Torres, Natalya, and Candice Michelle held championship gold during their respective runs under the WWE banner. Natalya, known as "The Queen of Harts," is now approaching her 19th anniversary with the company.
Though she never held a women's title there, Maria Kanellis did earn the distinction of being the 2009 Diva of the Year. A decade later, she carried the 24/7 Championship.
Layla Reflects On Her Time As A WWE Diva
Layla's journey in WWE began with her entry into the 2006 Divas Search competition, which she went on to win. Across the next nine years, she'd then enjoy reigns as WWE Divas and Women's Champion. As Layla attests, though, much of it came at a cost.
"I feel like the people look at the Diva era like it was a bad thing, but I don't think you guys quite understand what we had to fight for," Layla said. "[WWE] didn't want us to wrestle. They really did want us to wrestle and they even held back the girls. There were times where they were like 'No punches. Slap, hair pulls.' There was certain things that happened. Even Michelle and Melina had a match on the pay-per-view once and I remember we had a meeting afterwards because they did so well in that match that they were told, 'No, you need to put it back.'
"They did not want us to shine or to outshine the guys at that time. They just didn't want to have it."
Deemed "too good for girls" by WWE officials, Michelle McCool vs. Melina at Night of Champions 2009 saw the former successfully defend her WWE Women's Championship, beginning with a dropkick that sent Melina crashing to the floor from the apron. Later in the match, McCool dropped Melina onto the barricade, courtesy of a DDT. The following year, Layla helped McCool beat Melina in a Divas and Women's Title unification match at Night of Champions.
