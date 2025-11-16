Scott Steiner Advised Bron Breakker Against WWE Career Until This Changed

Inarguably, Bron Breakker is one of the top rising stars in WWE, and likely not at all far from the very top. It's ironic, then, to consider that his uncle, none other than WWE Hall of Famer "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner, advised him never to even consider the wrestling business until around 2019 when even a modicum of competition for WWE hit the scene in the form of All Elite Wrestling. Appearing in a fan Q&A at Geek'd Con, sponsored by the "Gabe's Cave" podcast, Steiner explained how AEW's arrival changed both the game and the way he advised his nephew, the son of his brother, tag team partner, and fellow Hall of Famer Rick Steiner.

"The first advice I gave him," Scott said, "was don't get into wrestling. But that was before AEW started up." That launch came in May of 2019 and Breakker would debut on "WWE NXT" a little over two years later, kickstarting a career that, Steiner said, would only benefit from the fact that there were two major United States-based companies for the first time since the final days of WCW in 2001. "It's always better to have two companies," Steiner added. "Otherwise, it's a monopoly and it's not good for the wrestlers."

Breakker's rise to prominence has come relatively quickly, with an NXT Tag Team Championship reign, two NXT Championships, and two WWE Intercontinental Championships to his credit in only a shade over four years in the business. Steiner pats himself on the back just a bit there, saying, "He's just picked things up so fast, mainly because when he was little, 10 or 11 years old, he would always watch my stuff and then he'd ride his bike over to my house and do my interviews [back to me], so I think that's one of the reasons why he's ahead of the game right now."

No matter the main reason for his success, Steiner agrees with the majority of the wrestling world in opining that there really is no ceiling to how far his nephew can go. "Sky's the limit for him."

