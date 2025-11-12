Current And Former WWE World Champions Set For Zootopia 2 Team-Up

Recently, reports broke out that two unnamed WWE stars are set to appear in "Zootopia 2," an animated film that picks up the story from the original in 2015. The news led to fans speculating about which wrestlers might appear. Now, in a humorous turn of events, the names of the two major stars have been leaked by the children of Paradigm agent Nick LoPiccolo. In a post on social media platform X, Philadelphia Eagles insider John McMullen revealed that the two stars in question are none other than Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

"An EXCLUSIVE to start your day. Per @nicklopiccolo's children. Yes, his kids. I can report maybe the most star-studded and unlikely @WWE tag-team of all time is coming. @WWERomanReigns and @CMPunk will team as Zebra Buddy Cops in the incoming Zootopia 2. The movie premieres on Thursday," McMullen posted.

An EXCLUSIVE to start your day 🚨🚨🚨🚨Per @nicklopiccolo's children. Yes, his kids 🤣. I can report maybe the most star-studded and unlikely @WWE tag-team of all time is coming. @WWERomanReigns and @CMPunk will team as Zebra Buddy Cops in the incoming Zootopia 2. The movie... pic.twitter.com/HcmXF8wyB8 — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) November 12, 2025

LoPiccolo then confirmed the leak in another post, and considering that both Punk and Reigns are signed to Paradigm, it's safe to assume the news is true. While their characters will be partners in "Zootopia 2," in the world of pro wrestling, Punk and Reigns aren't exactly on the same page. The two had an uneasy alliance at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 before clashing again in a Triple Threat on the first night of WrestleMania 41 along with Seth Rollins. That could change, with Reigns as one potential name that could join Punk's team in this year's WarGames.

Both veterans seem to be flexing their acting chops, as "The Original Tribal Chief" is set to join a plethora of other pro wrestlers in 2026's "Street Fighter" video game adaption as longtime villain, Akuma. On the other hand, Punk's latest film project is "Night Patrol," a horror thriller that premiered at the Fantastic Fest in September and is set for a limited theatrical release in January 2026.