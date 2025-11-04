Two WWE Stars To Reportedly Be Announced As Part Of Disney's Zootopia 2 Cast Next Week

More than ever, it seems that wrestlers are getting the acting bug. 2025 alone has seen AEW star MJF and WWE Becky Lynch appear in the film "Happy Gilmore 2," MJF booking another role in the upcoming "Violent Night 2," and Drew McIntyre being cast in the role of Connor McLeoud's brother for the upcoming remake of "Highlander." And it appears the number of wrestlers in movies is only going to continue to grow, this time crossing over into the world of animation.

PWInsider reports that two WWE stars are set to give vocal performances in the upcoming Disney film "Zootopia 2." At this time, however, the identities of these WWE stars has yet to be revealed, though it is confirmed the pair will be voicing zebras. It's believed that the identities of the wrestlers will come to light during the film's world premiere next week.

Whoever these WWE wrestlers are, it is likely they will be part of one of the hottest film tickets this fall, as "Zootopia 2's" predecessor, the appropriately named "Zootopia," was a critical and commercial hit back in 2016. The film went on to become the 4th highest grossing film of the year, making over $1 billion worldwide, and would go on to win the Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Animated Film.

The unnamed wrestlers will be joining a who's who of actors lending their vocal talents to the film, including Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Shakira, and Macaulay Culkin, among others. The film will also feature the last vocal performance of the late Tommy Lister Jr., aka former Hulk Hogan rival Zeus, using previously unreleased recordings of Lister, who died in 2020. "Zootopia 2" will be released on November 26.