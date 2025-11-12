AEW's Willow Nightingale Reflects On Friendship-Turned-Rivalry With Kris Statlander

The relationship between AEW stars Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander has been a turbulent one to say the least. Less than two years ago, they were not only the best of friends, but were even tag team partners in AEW. That all changed when Nightingale lost the AEW TBS Championship to Mercedes Mone as Statlander turned on her friend and aligned herself with Stokely Hathaway. After settling their differences, Statlander saw the errors of her ways, decided to keep moving forward, and while they might not be on the same page just yet, they are at least in the same book.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports' "Uncrowned," Nightingale was asked about her relationship with the current AEW Women's World Champion, stating that she knows they will be linked forever, regardless of whether they like each other. "I think there are a handful of people who I feel like, no matter what has happened or is going to happen, I will have some weird, inexplicable link to [them]. If you search my name up on Google, [Statlander's] name will come up as one of the suggested names, right?"

Statlander isn't the only one who Nightingale feels a strong connection to as she also named two other champions who are perfect foils for the happiest member of the AEW women's division. "But I also feel really linked to Mercedes, having been the last person she wrestled before coming to AEW, and then the first person she wrestled when she did come here. And Athena, while I think there's a lot more for her to be done on the main roster [in] AEW, and hopefully that can happen at some point, I feel like she is a perfect foil to Willow Nightingale. I'm big and strong, and she's little and strong. And we both have a...I mean, she's crazy athletic, but we both have this energy."