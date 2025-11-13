Kevin Nash Defends WWE's Triple H From 'Heat' For WrestleMania Going To Saudi Arabia

Back in September, WWE made one of its biggest announcements in recent memory, and it was one many fans didn't take too kindly to. It was revealed that the company would be taking "The Showcase of the Immortals," WrestleMania 43 to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027, and WWE is reportedly getting a "mindblowing" amount of money to take the show to the country. The announcement was made official in a press conference, one headed by Paul "Triple H" Levesque, alongside Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia. On a recent episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash defended the Chief Content Officer from the heat he was getting over the announcement.

"Paul was getting heat for them going to Saudi Arabia and it's like, let's make sure the people understand my friend's job, he's the head of creative," Nash explained. "He's not the business guy that picks the f****** venues. That's not his job. It's above his paygrade."

WWE entered into a partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia back when former chairman Vince McMahon was still at the helm of the company, including creative. The deal began in 2014 when WWE started to host events in both Riyadh and Jeddah. Levesque took over creative duties, including the booking of shows in Saudi Arabia, from McMahon in July 2022.

"You can put a ring anywhere. You're booking the action that goes on in the ring. You're booking for the event," Nash said, putting it plainly.

