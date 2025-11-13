WWE Smackdown Ratings Report, 11/7/2025

After slipping under the 1 million mark in viewership, last week's "WWE SmackDown" grew significantly in the overall viewership and ratings.

Last week's show, held in Greenville, South Carolina, saw overall viewership rise by 22 percent compared to the previous week, increasing to 1.14 million from 933,000, according to "Programming Insider." The number was also higher than the trailing four-week average, which currently stands at 1.07 million. The blue brand performed even better in the key 18–49 demographic, climbing 30 percent from 0.20 the previous week to 0.26, as per Wrestlenomics. The show also performed well in the cable primetime ratings, ranking second behind the college basketball game between Kansas and North Carolina, which topped the charts with a 0.33 rating.

While "SmackDown" seems to be recovering after a brief ratings slump, its Q4 performance remains well below last year's levels. It's worth noting that the measurement methodology has changed since then, but even with that caveat, overall viewership is down 26 percent, and ratings have dropped 42 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Last week's show began with a segment featuring Cody Rhodes, who was confronted by Zelina Vega and Aleister Black, to set up a match between Rhodes and Black for later in the night. The match, which main-evented the show, ended in a no-contest after Drew McIntyre interfered in it. We also saw a new champion crowned as Chelsea Green defeated Giulia to regain the Women's United States Championship, while Ilja Dragunov retained his Men's United States Championship in his clash with Johnny Gargano. Also on the show, Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair's rivalry continued when they faced each other in a singles match.