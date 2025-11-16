Former WWE Star Karrion Kross Rejected Uncomfortable Promo Script About Bray Wyatt

Months after his WWE contract expired in August, Killer Kross (formerly known as Karrion Kross) is still fielding questions about his time with the company. In an interview with Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo for Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, Kross revealed that he once had a writer text him a promo script referring to the late Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda), and it left Kross feeling uncomfortable.

"I was given a promo about Bray from someone, and this was after Windham had passed," Kross stated. "It was a Saturday night. It was like 10 o'clock at night. ... I got this text, it was at the end of a pay-per-view. I read it, I was mortified. I was actually personally offended, being a friend of his."

According to Kross, the unnamed writer made it sound as if the promo was a directive passed on from higher-ups, and the wrestler was told to repeat the script verbatim. Kross said he immediately went to the lead writers to ask about the promo, and he was met with a confused response, with the implication being that the writer had come up with the material on their own.

"That's insane," Kross continued. "My friend is no longer with us. There was not even a discussion about this and you're sending this to me. You're insinuating it's gone through a chain of command it never did."

The lead writers were said to have told Kross he never had to take directions from the writer in question ever again. Still, the former WWE star thinks that the issue is systemic rather than being the fault of one person. Scarlett Bordeaux added that there's a lot of miscommunication in WWE and things often get lost in translation due to the fact that there are so many shows happening in a given week.

